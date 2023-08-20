AANI presents card to Babangida on 82nd birthday

The Alumni Association of the National Institute has presented a special birthday card to Nigeria’s former Military President and pioneer AANI member, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd), on his 82nd birthday anniversary.

The National Publicity Secretary of the association, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, said this in a statement.

In the statement on Saturday, Usman revealed that a team led by Dr. Favour Uguwanyi, the association’s Social and Welfare Secretary, presented the special birthday card to Babangida in his home in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Babangida expressed gratitude for the kind gesture.

He lauded AANI’s leadership for its visionary efforts in revitalising the association and pledged his continuous support to its growth.

He also promised to invite the executive committee to a reunion at a future date.

The National President signed the birthday card.

The Social and Welfare Secretary was accompanied by Dr. Abubakar Daniel Tswanya and Fidelis Makama.