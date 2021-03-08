The Alumni Association of the National Institute held its 41st Annual General Meeting for the year 2021 on Saturday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The National Publicity Secretary of the association, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (retd), disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

AANI’s President, retired Inspector General of Police Mohammed Dikko Abubakar, in his welcome address thanked members for their commitment to the Association as manifested in the large turnout.

Abubakar also noted that the last two years were very challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted negatively on the Association, as it also lost some of its members.

He, however, stated that the Association took advantage of the pandemic and assisted the less privileged in the society.

He said the Association had registered the AANI Cooperative Society, which is for members’ benefit.

The 41st AGM went down in history as one of the AGM with the highest turnout of members since its inception, Usman revealed.

He said minutes of the 40th meeting of the Association were deliberated upon and adopted.

Similarly, various Executive Committee members and the Auditors presented reports to congress for consideration and adoption before the dissolution of the Executive Council.

After that, the meeting nominated and Electoral Committee, headed by Engr Jani Ibrahim, for a general election.

In a hitch-free but keenly competed for election, Abubakar was returned unopposed.

Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor was elected Vice President, having scored the highest vote against Air Commodore Ademola Onituju (retd).

Alhaji Abubakar Ismaila Isah defeated Dr. Gado Shehu to emerge as Secretary-General, while Dr. Kayode Moses Babatunde was elected Assistant Secretary-General, having higher votes against Dr. Ogbonna Onyeisi.

Kemi Olomola-Sijuwade was also elected Legal Adviser, defeating Emmanuel Cobham.

Dr. Asheikh Maidugu of the Federal Inland Revenue Service was elected Financial Secretary of the Association, having polled more votes than Maryamu Laka Madami, the Chairman of Kaduna State and Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi.

In the same vein, Salawu Zubairu was elected Internal Auditor, having scored more votes against Babatunde Abdurrahman.

Usman, a former Director of Army Public Relations, was elected as Publicity Secretary of the Association, having scored more votes against two contestants: Ambassador Christy Mbonu and Omolara Balogun.

Alhaji Ismail Umar Sifawa and Chief Love Ezema were elected unopposed as Treasurer and Welfare/Social Officer respectively.

Before the elections, each of the candidates had two minutes to speak to the congress on why they wanted to contest and what they would do if elected to make impressive presentations.