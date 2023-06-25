AANI elects new executive committee members at 43rd AGM

The Alumni Association of the National Institute has elected new Executive Committee members to run its affairs for the next two years at its 43rd Annual General Meeting.

The AGM took place at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State on June 24.

Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, a retired diplomat, secured the position of President with 114 votes, defeating Muyiwa Odejayi, who polled 91 votes.

Olufunke Amos was elected unopposed as Vice President.

Abubakar Ismail Isa won the position of Secretary General with 107 votes, surpassing Rear Admiral Elkannah Oyeleye Jaiyeola (retd), who obtained 96 votes.

Other positions were also filled through the electoral process.

These included those of Dr. Babatunde Moses Kayode, who was returned unopposed as Assistant Secretary General.

Also returned unopposed was the National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (retd).

Maryamu Laka Madami was also elected unopposed as Financial Secretary.

Alhaji Samaila Umar Sifawa, who polled 141 votes, was returned as National Treasurer after defeating Omoniyi O. Fagbemi, who got 60 votes.

Dr. Favour Ngozi Ugwuanyi, who polled 168 votes, was elected as Welfare/Social Welfare Secretary of the association as the incumbent, Chief Love Ezema, got 33 votes.

Tijjani Inuwa Dutse was elected AANI Legal Adviser after getting 96 votes, defeating Oluwatosin Bodunde and Gloria Ekaete, who got 54 and 49 votes respectively.

Dr Nurudeen Abba Abdullahi was also elected unopposed as Internal Auditor.

The winners were announced by the Chairman of the Electoral body, Engineer M. K. Umar, a former president of the association.

Other electoral committee members included Hajiya Aisha Dankani, Rear Admiral FO Isaac, Dr. Effiok Archibong and Mallam M. B. Saleh.

Hajiya Aisha Dankani, a former Vice President of AANI, swore in the new executive committee members.

The outgone President, retired Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakar, handed over to his successor.



The AGM, which had the theme: “Building Synergy with Stakeholders towards a Better Society,” was declared open by the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

General Usman said it provided a platform for discussions on various issues concerning the welfare of the members, national development, peace, security and socioeconomic matters.