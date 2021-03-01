The Association of Advertising Agencies Nigeria just concluded its first President’s Cup Football FIFA Tournament.

The tournament, which started on February 16, ended on February 26.

It was held at the AAAN Secretariat and streamed live on the AAAN social media platforms.

According to the Chairman of the Events Planning Committee, Doyin Adewumi, 15 agencies participated in the competition for the grand prize of N200,000, while the first and second runners-up got N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

After a gruelling match, the victory went to VD Team from Verdant Zeal, which beat Tequila Limited 5-2, becoming the first agency to win the first ever AAAN President’s Cup Football FIFA Tournament.

The President of the Association, Steve Babaeko, during the presentation of the cup noted that the purpose of the tournament was to bring young practitioners together through a healthy competition as well as foster a healthy rivalry and relationship amongst them.