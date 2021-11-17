AAAN inaugurates Monitoring Unit to enforce constitution, AISOP

It’s a new dawn in the advertising industry as the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria has gone a step further in sanitising the industry with the inauguration of the AAAN Monitoring/Compliance Unit at the secretariat on November 15, 2021.

The unit will serve as industry watchdog/whistle blowing team to report cases of non-compliance and infringement inter agency or between agency and client.

The monitoring unit will be chaired by industry veteran and past President, Kelechi Nwosu.

Other members of the unit are Dele Ariyo, Funke Adekola, Mary Ogechukwu and Sukanmi Atolagbe.

Its objective will be to monitor infringements of AAAN and APCON codes and laws, sensitise the industry on the dos and don’ts within the code of ethics and constitution, work closely with the professional practice committee, whose responsibility is to resolve conflicts amongst the member agencies as well as implement sanctions where there is infringement.

The President of AAAN, Steve Babaeko noted that the importance and timeliness of the unit cannot be overemphasised.

With the introduction of AISOP, the unit will have to ensure that the industry is working in line with laid down guidelines.

Nwosu thanked the association for the opportunity to serve and promise that the unit will begin work immediately on modalities of ensuring people have confidence and trust to report and penalties are served where necessary working with the professional practice committee.

The Chairman of the Professional Practice committee, Jimi Awosika, responded that for the committee to work cases has to be reported and with the monitoring unit, it will make the dispute resolution easier for any aggrieved member as well as sanctions for any non-complying member whether within the advertising industry or outside.

The association set up a working group headed by Lanre Adisa with Tola Obi and M. Adefila as members who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to create this unit and define terms of reference.

There is plan to sensitise members and the industry on some of the plans to ensure that the industry begins to operate in line with global best practice and there will be many more initiatives that will be rolled out in the coming months to continue to support our members stated by the Association Director, Kemi Fabusoro.