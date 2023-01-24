AAAN flags off 50th anniversary with logo unveiling

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria has kick-started its golden jubilee celebration with the unveiling of the anniversary logo on Tuesday in Lagos State.

According to the association, the unveiling is first in the chain of activities lined up for the year-long anniversary celebrations.

Speaking on the celebration, themed: “50 Years Young, Ready For More,” AAAN President, Steve Babaeko, said the association will be rolling out the drums to celebrate five decades of excellence and dedication to the Nigerian marketing communications space.



As part of the activities for the celebrations, Babaeko said AAAN will be recognising and celebrating industry icons, past and present, whose efforts have contributed to making the Nigerian creative industry a force to reckon with, local and internationally.

He said: “This milestone marks half a century of creative excellence and dedication to the advertising industry of Nigeria, and we are proud to celebrate with the unveiling of this Logo.

“This logo, designed by one of our talented creative designers, Bashorun Olabayo, represents the growth and evolution of AAAN over the last 50 years.

“The bold and modern design represents our commitment to stay at the forefront of the industry, while the colours and imagery pay homage to our diverse culture and heritage.

“It represents our commitment to continue to provide services that will enhance development of advertising in Nigeria.

“This logo will serve as a symbol of our organisation’s achievements and aspirations and would be seen in all our communications.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, congratulated the association for overcoming numerous challenges over the years to achieve this remarkable milestone.

Fadolapo stated that he was a product and beneficiary of AAAN’s benevolence, having worked at the association’s secretariat for 25 years, during which he worked with 13 presidents of the association before his appointment as ARCON Registrar and now the DG.

The Executive Director, AAAN, Kemi Fabusoro, said activities lined up for the anniversary include a mini golf tournament for charity, a walk for life health initiative and anniversary documentary chronicling the journey of the association.

The ceremony will also include an anniversary lecture, industry night and the AAAN Annual General Meeting and award/gala night.

Founded in 1973 as a sectorial body in the marketing industry, AAAN boasts of industry icons such as Biodun Sobanjo, Bola Thomas, Steve Omojafor, Udeme Ufot, Enyi Odigbo and Lolu Akinwunmi.