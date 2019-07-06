The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria will hold its 46th Annual General Meeting/Congress from July 11 to 13 at the Best Western Plus Elomaz Hotel, Asaba, Delta State.

This was made known in a statement signed by Jenkins Alumona, Publicity Secretary of the Association.

According to the statement, the AGM/Congress, which has as theme: “The War Within: Solutions for Survival,” will be declared open by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Captains of the industry, top business leaders and policy makers within and outside the marketing communication industry are expected at the AGM.

AAAN President, Ikechi Odigbo, said the Association aims to use the AGM as a platform to engage in intellectual and critical discourse on the challenges facing the business and practice of advertising in Nigeria and advocate unorthodox solutions in rebuilding and rebranding the industry.

Chairman of the Events Planning Committee, Doyin Adewumi, stated that the Association has decided to invite its distinguished senior members to lead the discourse on the theme, adding that it will be beneficial to delegates and members.

To underscore the importance of the AGM, the statement disclosed the Association has invited Jimi Awosika, Vice Chairman, Troyka Holdings.

Other panellists include Steve Babaeko, Group CEO, X3M Ideas; Chizor Malize, CEO, Brandzone LLC; and Igbo Amadi-Obi, CEO, BBDO.

It equally revealed that some senior members will be honoured with special recognition awards for meritorious service at the AGM/Congress.

The Association’s AGM is a major event on the nation’s marketing communications calendar and attracts local and foreign media coverage.