The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria has announced its inaugural masterclass in partnership with the globally-reputed Henley Business School.

The three-day virtual training programme is with the theme: “The Future of Advertising.”

It will hold from March 11 to 13, 2021.

The AAAN President, Steve Babaeko, explained that the masterclass is aimed at providing junior level management staff, advertising professionals and young graduates with proper grounding and foundation for a successful career in Brand Management/Marketing Communications.

He also stated that Henley Business School will support the masterclass with its business curriculum.

Babaeko said: “We are excited to launch the AAAN Academy with this masterclass in partnership with Henley Business School.

“AAAN is committed to ensuring that creatives from Nigeria and Africa remain competitive with their counterparts around the world.”

The masterclass, which will be interactive and seminar style in format, will provide participants the platform to exchange ideas.

The AD Academy was launched in February in partnership with Henley Africa to create a virtual hub and global creative and innovative marketing communications academy operating from Nigeria to birth and nurture the next generation of advertising entrepreneurs.

Scheduled to speak at the masterclass are Moira Clark of Henley Business School; Adeyinka Aderoju, CEO, Market, Knowledge & Insight; Nnenna Onyewuchi, Director of Strategy, YBR; Femi Odugbemi, CEO, Zuri 24 Media; Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria Registrar; and Udeme Ufot, CEO, SO&U.