AAAN @ 50: FG rallies advertising industry support for Renewed Hope Agenda

The Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has urged advertising practitioners to support the Renewed Hope agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration in a bid to drive sustainable development for Nigeria.

Alhaji Idris made the call while delivering the keynote address at the 50th anniversary conference of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) through his representative, the Director, Public Communications and National Orientation in the ministry, Sunny Baba.

In his address, the minister acknowledged the significant contributions of the advertising industry to the growth of the Nigerian economy,

adding that advertising agencies play critical roles in disseminating information which promote national unity and drive positive social change.

“While positive changes could present some challenges, we are encouraged by the knowledge that the outcome will be of immense benefit to the teeming populace. In this direction, we are soliciting for the cooperation of the AAAN in keying into the Renewed Hope Agenda of this Administration and support Government commitment to the value reorientation of citizens.

“We are forthright in our determination to set this nation on a path of growth. Your 50th Anniversary Conference therefore presents an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the past, celebrate our achievements, and chart a course for a brighter future in the advertising industry, viz-a-viz, Nigeria. I look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions, sharing insights, and collaborating with the esteemed members of this association as occasions demand,” the minister said.

Alhaji Idris, who reiterated the President Tinubu led Federal Government’s resolve to collaborate with change agents in the private sector, commended AAAN for spearheading the adoption of ethical and standard advertising practices in the country.

He said, “Over the past five decades, this association has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, professionalism, and ethical standards in the field of advertising. Your dedication has not only propelled the industry forward but has also inspired countless individuals and organizations to strive for greatness.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Information, Hon. Olusola Fatoba, on behalf of the House, applauded advertising practitioners for shaping the country’s fortune with their profession. He assured AAAN that he would continue to engage with the leadership of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to see to the full implementation of the local content requirements in its new Act.

“I recall, several years back, most of the trending advertisements on television in Nigeria were foreign adverts, with faces that did not look like us and voices that sounded very foreign, marketing products that were both made at home and abroad. This means that if an advert was not produced abroad, then it will not trend and it will not be impactful.

“However, I am impressed with the fight back that came from AAAN and its members. They stepped up their creativity, ingenuity, innovation and investment. Today, the story is different. I travel to some other African countries and I see Nigerian made adverts on their television, side by side, with our movies and our music” Fatoba stated.

In his address as a guest speaker at the event, the Chief Executive Officer at Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe harped on the importance of telling creative and authentic African stories.

Ugbe highlighted how the MultiChoice brand has been able to make significant exploits in marketing the African continent by using Africa Magic channels to share African stories with the world.

“African should learn to tell their own stories. Africans should try to create an enabling environment for its creatives to strengthen its propensity to thrive. Naming your creativity as the best in the world has an impact on the creative and the product of creativity. Also, I must add that localization of creativity helps the growth of a brand within and outside the continent,”

Another speaker, Prof. Mustapha Akinkunmi, a Senior Researcher, CIPS, Fordharm University, who spoke on the place of technology in today’s advertising industry, admonished advertising practitioners to embrace the innovativeness of Artificial intelligence (AI) in a bid to take their creativity to the next level.

The university don submitted that AI is the next advertisement tool. “AI will help improve the already existing advertisement models, making it more appealing to the African people and the rest of the world,” he stated.

In his opening address, the AAAN President, Steve Babaeko, had explained that the theme for the remarkable milestone “50 Years Young, Ready for More,” was chosen to reflect the dynamic changes the association has witnessed, especially the influx of young professionals and agencies into its fold, adding that the body has lived up to the theme.

“Our industry has confronted the dual challenges of macroeconomic headwinds and technological disruption, which have impacted not only our clients’ bottom lines but our own as well. However, even in the midst of these turbulent times, I firmly believe that the future of our industry holds promise. By standing united as members of the same family, we can navigate these challenges and emerge stronger,” Babaeko said.