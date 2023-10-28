A Weekend of El Clasico, Manchester Derby on GOtv 

The 255th meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be held this weekend, when the Los Blancos travel to Montjuic Stadium to face Barcelona. Tagged the El Clasico, this rivalry is the biggest fixture in European club football this weekend.

Real Madrid currently edge the series with 102 wins to Barcelona’s 100, while 52 matches have ended in a draw. Real Madrid go into the match top of the Laliga table with 25 points from 10 matches, one point ahead of Barcelona in third place. The Catalans, however, remain the only unbeaten side in the league this season.

New signing, Jude Bellingham, has been in top form for Los Blancos this season, but there are doubts about his availability for the big clash. Speaking ahead of the match on Thursday, Bellingham assured the fans that he “will be ready and available for El Clasico”. The Catalans, who have been battling with an injury crisis, are expecting Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha to be fit for the match. Catch the action live on SuperSport Laliga (GOtv ch 62) this Saturday at 3:15pm.

Other big Laliga matches scheduled for the weekend will see Athletico Bilbao host Valencia at 6:30pm on Sunday, while Atletico Madrid will face Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano at 9pm. Both matches will be live on SuperSport Laliga (GOtv ch 62).

Also on Sunday, Manchester United will host Premier League champions, Manchester City, at Old Trafford in the first Manchester derby of the season. Both sides have had rough patches this season, but will be going into the tie in good form. After a torrid start to the season, Manchester United have won three matches on the trot going into the derby. Guardiola’s men won their first six Premier League matches, but suffered two consecutive defeats afterwards, before returning to winning ways last weekend against Brighton. The Citizens are currently second in the table with 21 points from nine matches, while Ten Hag’s United are 8th with 15 points. Watch every kick of the derby from Old Trafford, live on SuperSport Premier League (GOtv ch 66) this Sunday, at 4:30pm.

Before the derby, Chelsea will host Brentford on Saturday at 12:30pm, on SuperSport Premier League (GOtv ch 66). Arsenal’s home tie against Sheffield United will also be live on the same channel at 3pm on Saturday.

The biggest fixture In the Italian Serie A this weekend will see Victor Osimhen’s Napoli host Samuel Chukwueze’s AC Milan, at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, on Sunday. The match will be live on SuperSport Variety 3 (GOtv ch 63) at 8:45pm.

Stay connected to enjoy the best of football this weekend on GOtv Supa+. Download the MyGOtv app or dial *288# to subscribe, renew or upgrade your subscription now.