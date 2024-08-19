A twist of fate: NYSC experience brings people together through kindness, by Haroon Aremu

When my friend moved to Osun State due to health issues, a dramatic event at her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) lodge showcased the scheme’s remarkable ability to bridge divides. She recounted how the NYSC fostered a sense of unity among corps members from diverse backgrounds, turning their differences into strengths. This experience highlighted how the scheme’s emphasis on inclusivity and understanding can dismantle tribal barriers and advance national cohesion. It underscored the NYSC’s potential to counter tribalism and build a united Nigeria, demonstrating the power of collective support and empathy.

In a quiet corner of Osun State, a bachelor known for his generosity and kindness lived near a corpers’ lodge. He was a man of a unique Nigerian tribe, whose heart was as rich as his pockets. Despite his demanding schedule, he always found time to check on the corps members, offering them gifts, advice on careers, mentorship, employment, and life in general. He even drove them to their Community Development Service (CDS) meetings, becoming a mentor, a friend, and a father figure to the young men and women from all over Nigeria who had come to serve their country.

The lodge, a melting pot of Nigeria’s diverse cultures, was a place where different tribes, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, and many others coexisted. This diversity, however, would soon be tested in a way that none of them could have imagined.

One fateful day, the routine everyone had come to cherish took a surprising turn. The bachelor, who never missed a day without stopping by the lodge to chat with the corps members, was noticeably absent. His absence didn’t go unnoticed, and two female corps members, concerned about his unusual silence, decided to pay him a visit after returning from their respective primary places of assignment.

As they approached his apartment, an eerie feeling crept over them. The door, usually wide open to welcome visitors, was ajar but the inside was cloaked in darkness. Unease settled in their hearts as they stepped inside, the once warm and inviting space now felt cold and unfamiliar.

A chill ran down their spines as they ventured further into the apartment, calling out his name but getting no response. The tension grew thick as they reached his bedroom, and what they found made their hearts race. There he was, the ever-cheerful bachelor, lying shirtless on the bed, motionless. The dim light revealed his pale face, and in a faint, strained voice, he whispered that he was seriously ill and unable to move.

Fear gripped the corps members, but they quickly sprang into action. The looming fear of something being terribly wrong had turned into a desperate rush to save a life. They helped him out of bed, supporting his frail body as they hurried him to the nearest hospital. There, they stayed by his side, took care of him until his recovery.

Reflecting on the incident later, it dawned on everyone just how close they had come within that short period. The experience reminded me of a personal incident. My expensive wristwatch was almost stolen by a neighbour, but it was luckily recovered by a good Samaritan in Abuja. Since most people in Abuja converse in Hausa, and I do not really understand the language, this man’s assistance was crucial in making the communication process smooth and recovering my watch.

I have personally witnessed these subtle divisions, where loyalty to one’s tribe can sometimes overshadow fair treatment of others. However, we are all Nigerians, and everyone deserves to be treated equally and with respect, regardless of ethnic background.

A real-life scenario illustrates this issue: three corps members of different tribes sharing a lodge. Two of the corps members frequently conversed in their native language, inadvertently excluding the other corper from the conversation. While they may not have realized it, this created a barrier and contradicted the unity that the NYSC promotes. Speaking in a common language like English would foster inclusivity and respect, ensuring no one feels alienated.

This is not just a message for corps members but for all Nigerians. Such situations can lead to negative impressions about a particular tribe, religion, or culture being unaccommodating or insular. We all must strive to live as one, transcending our differences in tribe, language, or religion.

Whether you are a corps member or not, we should all make an effort to be inclusive and considerate of others. According to what was later gathered, the lone corps member shared the belief in “One Nigeria.” He remained calm and refrained from interfering in the conversations of the other two corps members, hoping they would eventually embrace the importance of togetherness beyond tribe and religion.

His maturity and tolerance helped maintain peace in the lodge. I advise that maturity, tolerance, and understanding are essential in our interactions with fellow Nigerians, without bias based on tribe or religion. Let’s be good neighbors and partners in nation-building. By embracing our diversity with kindness and respect, we can foster a more inclusive and harmonious Nigeria.

The NYSC scheme exemplifies this, bridging language and tribal barriers, and promoting peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians. This powerful reminder underscores the importance of treating others with empathy, as the bonds we form through kindness can become life-saving in moments of crisis. Let us all embody the spirit of unity that the NYSC scheme encourages, building a stronger, more cohesive Nigeria.

Haroon Aremu Abiodun is a Mass Communication graduate and a corps member with PRNigeria Center Abuja.

