A Trojan war horse – Atiku mourns Edwin Clark’s death

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, have mourned the sudden passing of Chief Senator Dr. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON, a revered national leader and elder statesman.

Chief Clark reportedly died peacefully in Abuja on the evening of Monday, February 17, 2025, at the age of 97, surrounded by family and loved ones.

In a condolence message he personally released on Tuesday, Atiku described the death of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark as a great loss to Nigeria.

He said Nigeria was still in mourning over the demise of exemplary statesman Pa Ayo Adebanjo, 96, when the sad news of Pa Clark’s passing was brought to his attention.

Atiku said, “Chief Edwin Clark, 97, the Ebi-Ebekekere, Owei of Western Ijaw in Delta State, was a Trojan war horse in the battlefields for independence. Above all, he was a diehard proponent of nation-building, true federalism, equity, and good governance.

“Undoubtedly, he was a veteran freedom fighter, educationist, philanthropist, legal luminary, and astute administrator who mentored many nationalists and patriots like us.

“Clark spoke loudly and worked assiduously in support of inclusiveness, especially for the minority ethnic groups in Nigeria. He was fiery, fearless, and forthright in his peaceful and constitutional pursuit of an egalitarian society in our country. Sadly, that lofty dream seemed to have dimmed before his eyes.

“But, we, his mentees, shall rekindle the torch and continue the drive for a better Nigeria.

“Between 1953 and 1983, Clark paid his dues from the ebb of the ladder at the local government level up to becoming a State Commissioner and even a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic.

“I sincerely share in the grieving mood of his nuclear and extended families, particularly PANDEF, the Ijaw nation, Delta State, and Nigeria in its entirety.

“Rest on Pa Clark, the loud voice of reason against foul political practices. You were an architect of rule of law, justice, and fair play.

“May God receive your gentle soul and allow you to blissfully rest in eternity.”

