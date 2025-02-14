A profound loss to Nigeria – Peter Obi mourns Adebanjo

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has mourned the passing of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a pillar in the struggle for a new Nigeria.

Obi, in a statement on Friday, extended his condolences to Adebanjo’s family and the Afenifere organisation, calling his death “a profound loss to Nigeria and to all who cherish justice, equity, and truth.”

He said, “As the leader of Afenifere, Pa Adebanjo remained a steadfast advocate for a united and progressive Nigeria.

“His unwavering commitment to fairness and his relentless pursuit of a better nation have left an indelible mark on our country’s history.”

Reflecting on his personal relationship with the elder statesman, Obi highlighted the impact Pa Adebanjo had on his political journey.

He recalled the support he received from the Afenifere leader during his presidential campaign, describing Adebanjo’s endorsement as more than just a political gesture.

“I remain deeply grateful for his support during my presidential campaign. His endorsement was not merely a political gesture but a testament to his belief in the ideals of equity and inclusiveness.

“He stood firm in his convictions against all odds, demonstrating his dedication to the greater good of Nigeria,” Obi said.

The former Anambra governor also recounted his last conversation with Adebanjo, in which the late leader advised him to “always stand on the path of justice.”

Obi said those words remain a guiding principle in his life.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, Obi said his association with Adebanjo reinforced his appreciation for independent thinkers.

“I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles,” he added.

As Nigerians mourn Adebanjo’s passing, Obi called on the nation to celebrate his life of service and uphold the values he championed.

“May his death not be in vain. Instead, let it serve as a renewed call to action for all who believe in justice and fairness,” he said

