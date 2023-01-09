A once-in-a-lifetime experience at a beach house getaway, by Tiwa Says

As the new year begins, it is important to shed off last year’s weight and be free of all the excess baggage to be able to start this year on a clean slate.

Releasing yourself from the pains and disappointments of the past year is the only way to see the opportunities ahead.

Dwelling on the past will only keep you in the past. Failures and disappointments are a part of human existence and a ladder to your goals. So don’t despise and don’t regret anything or anyone. It’s all part of the process. Sometimes it is necessary to take time off to be by yourself, to think things through, and to project for the new year. A clear head gives you a fresh perspective on life.

Mike and I had individual goals, but we also had a mutual goal for our relationship… because ours was a peculiar one. It is necessary to keep checking in on each other to ensure that we are still in sync.

We decided on a weekend getaway at a beach house. This brought back memories of a similar vacation at a beach resort some years ago, but then I was alone…not for long though.

I made some friendships that exist today and still have some pleasant memories, especially the ones with the macho lifeguard…who made my stay comfortable and eventful, even though I was in a foreign country.

Though he spoke very little English, we were able to marry that with my fair knowledge of the French language, communication was easy. Especially because there was already a nonverbal connection.

So, back to Mike and me. This time away was necessary for bonding and for reevaluating our needs, desires and expectations for the relationship while being open with each other about the things that needed to change.

It was a quiet weekend despite the festivities. Having been Indoors for some hours, we decided to step out for fresh air. We also wanted some excitement. So we proceeded to the conservation centre, which wasn’t far from the beach house we were staying.

There wasn’t a large crowd like we expected, which was very unusual. The monkeys were out to play, or maybe out for food. We had some snacks and we gave some to them… that appeared to be a wrong move because they called to each other and before we knew it, we were surrounded. Somehow, we were able to move past them.

We decided to do the canopy walk for some adrenaline boost. It seemed like we were the last set of people because there was no guide to lead us.

Nevertheless, we got on the longest canopy walk in Africa and it was a thrill for me even though Mike was a little uncomfortable because he had a fear of heights and had been in a very unpleasant experience once, but I urged him on.

Face your fear! What’s life without some risks?

We managed to get to the topmost height on the canopy walkway without any episodes and it was exciting to glimpse the Atlantic Ocean from that altitude.

Mike brought out his phone to take pictures, but I had other ideas…. Right there at that height, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and with the tall palm trees as witnesses…I got down on my knees, pulled Mike’s shorts down, brought out his dick, and gave him the most intense head yet.

It was a pleasure for him to receive just as it was for me to give. He climaxed in a loud guttural sound that was carried away by the wind. He looked into my eyes and said: “Babe, that was crazy!”

I smiled. I guess sometimes the sense of danger can fuel sexual arousal and excitement. We still took some great pictures up there though. That was the highlight of the visit. There wasn’t much to do after that.

As soon as we got back to the beach house, I pounced on Mike…I was still very much aroused from the episode on the canopy walk.

I took off my clothes, took off Mike’s shorts…sat him down on the dining chair, and straddled him. I hadn’t been that excited in a while and I wasn’t going to let that go to waste. As I rode him, he grabbed both my butt chicks and pounded me harder…needless to say we were both delirious with pleasure. It was one of those few times that we orgasmed together…and my! It was a powerful one.

This was a sign of good things to come. We were already reaping the fruits of the refreshing from the getaway. You should try it sometime.

NB: Purely fiction

