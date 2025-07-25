A national loss, Tinubu mourns Emir of Gusau

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Emir of Gusau, Dr Ibrahim Bello, who passed away on Friday morning in Abuja at the age of 71.

In a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the monarch’s passing as a “collective loss” and praised his commitment to public service and leadership.

“President Tinubu described the traditional ruler’s death as a collective loss beyond his immediate domain, citing his lifelong service at different levels,” the statement read.

He also extended condolences to the government and people of Zamfara State, as well as the family of the late monarch, praying for Allah’s mercy on his soul.

The 16th Emir of Gusau succeeded his father, who died on March 16, 2015.

Bello, a civil servant who rose to the highest position of Permanent Secretary during his service in old Sokoto and Zamfara states, served for 10 years and a few months.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara confirmed the death of the Emir in a statement issued by Sulaiman Idris, his Spokesperson and Senior Special Assistant on Media.

He commiserated with the people of the state over the loss.

In the statement, the governor described the Emir’s death as a personal loss, noting that he was a supportive royal father and a capable leader who dedicated himself to making Zamfara State better.

Post Views: 6