A monumental loss, Governor Mbah mourns Dubem Onyia

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, describing it as a monumental loss to the nation.

In a Tuesday statement he personally signed, Mbah praised the late politician as a distinguished leader, diplomat, and patriot who dedicated his life to public service at local, national, and international levels.

The governor said, “Ndi Enugu received with a deep sense of grief and loss, the passing of statesman and former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Gideon Onyia, aged 73.

“Chief Onyia was a distinguished leader, fine diplomat, patriot, consummate public servant, and quintessential intellectual, who shone more than a million stars in the service of his community, Enugu State, and Nigeria as a whole.

“A former Member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, he was appointed by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to serve as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs between 1999 and 2003.

“This quintessential leader of men later went on to serve Nigeria in other high-profile capacities, holding the position of Chairman, Nigeria Economic Joint Commission; Chairman, Sao Tome and Principe Joint Boundary Commission; and Chairman, International Technical Commission for the National Boundary Commission, among others.

“He contributed immensely to Nigeria’s constitutional and political development as Member, 1988/1998 Constituent Assembly in Abuja, Secretary General of the Eastern Mandate Union, National Secretary of the Peoples Consensus Party as well as founding member and later as national officer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), among others.

“He was indeed a fine gentleman, philanthropist, promoter of peace, justice and equity, and indeed a colossus in all ramifications, whose selfless service, wealth of experience, deep knowledge, and local and international reach will be highly missed.”

Continuing, Mbah said, “His demise is, therefore, a monumental loss to not just Enugu State, but Nigeria as a whole.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Enugu State, I send heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Ngwo, and indeed millions of Nigerians whose lives were directly and indirectly touched by the distinguished service of this great patriot.

“Importantly, I pray to God to grant his fine soul eternal repose.”

END.

