A memorable visit to the US Air Force National Museum, by Folu Olamiti

On July 25, 2025, I visited the National Museum of the US Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton, Ohio, with my family. The institution, the world’s oldest and largest military aviation museum, spans more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

Within its walls are over 350 aerospace vehicles, missiles, and thousands of artefacts that trace the evolution of air power and its influence on history.

Reflections on War and Peace

Walking through the galleries provoked reflection on the paradox of war and peace. Scripture calls for peace with all, yet acknowledges that justice and order sometimes demand conflict. The museum embodies this tension. Its collections document the destructive power of war while highlighting aviation’s role in shaping outcomes that have altered the course of nations.

Highlights from the Collection

Among the exhibits, the B-2 stealth bomber and the B-29 bomber stand as icons of 20th-century military technology. The most sobering display is Bockscar, the B-29 that dropped the atomic bomb on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945. Our guide traced the museum’s origins to 1923, charting its expansion into the world’s most comprehensive repository of military aviation history.

The Boeing Presidential Gallery

The Boeing Presidential Gallery provided another layer of fascination. Here, visitors can board four historic aircraft that once carried U.S. presidents, including those used by Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Dwight D. Eisenhower. The centrepiece is the Boeing VC-137C, known as SAM 26000, which served John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. Stepping into these aircraft collapses the distance between past and present, offering an intimate view of power in transit.

Education and Outreach

The museum’s mission extends beyond preservation. It seeks to collect, research, conserve, and interpret the Air Force’s heritage while inspiring the next generation. Educational programmes are designed to foster interest in the US Air Force and to spark curiosity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The emphasis on outreach ensures that the museum is not merely a storehouse of history but a catalyst for future innovation.

A Lasting Impression

After four hours of exploration, we departed with a renewed appreciation of the depth and complexity of the exhibits. The National Museum of the US Air Force is not only a monument to military aviation but also a reminder of the broader human story-how technology, leadership, and circumstance converge to shape history. For visitors, it offers more than displays of aircraft; it delivers a profound meditation on progress, sacrifice, and the enduring quest for peace.

. Sir Olamiti is a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

