A heartfelt farewell to my dear friend, Solomon Arase, by Folu Olamiti

The passing of Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, CFR has left me profoundly shaken. He departed far too soon, leaving behind not only a towering legacy but also cherished memories that continue to stir my heart.



Only days before his transition, he had read a profile piece about himself on Newspot Online Newspaper published on 16 August 2025. Almost immediately, he rang me, curious to know the author. When I told him it was my nephew, Olugbenga Adebamiwa, he requested Gbenga’s number. Upon speaking with him, Solomon expressed heartfelt appreciation for the article. His words still echo vividly in my mind:



“Thank you, Gbenga, for that beautiful piece. Not many get to read fine tributes about themselves after leaving office.”



He even spoke of inviting my nephew to a launch – a promise that, alas, shall never be fulfilled.



For me, Arase was not just a friend; he was a brother in spirit. Our bond stretched back to his early days as Personal Staff Officer to the late IGP Tafa Balogun. Though our careers took us down different paths, his insatiable thirst for knowledge and his warmth drew us close. He always addressed me affectionately as “Egbon Folu.”



I remember vividly how he stood by me during my 70th birthday celebration four years ago, offering unwavering support. He would often remind me to take my prescribed supplements, urging me to stay healthy. Such was his care – practical, thoughtful, and deeply human.



When he was appointed Inspector-General of Police, his excitement was palpable. “Egbon Folu, we got it!” he exclaimed. I replied simply, “To God be the glory.” Our friendship was never about material gains but about shared values, mutual respect, and a vision for a better Nigeria.

Arase’s passion for reforming the Nigeria Police was unmatched. He dreamt of transforming the institution into one of the finest in the world. Beyond his service in uniform, he excelled as a lawyer, establishing a modern legal chamber, and as an author, penning works on politics and security – most notably Readings on Election Security Management.



Today, as I write these words, it is hard to reconcile myself to the finality of his passing. I can still hear his familiar voice: “Egbon Folu, how are you today?” Though I shall hear it no more in this life, I will treasure our bond forever.



Farewell, my dear friend and brother. Until we meet again, may your soul rest in perfect peace.

