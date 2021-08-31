A-29 Super Tucano aircraft officially inducted into Nigerian Air Force 

The six U.S-made A-29 Super Tucano aircraft recently acquired by the Nigerian Army were formally inducted on Tuesday in Abuja at a ceremony hosted by the Minister of Defense, Bashir Salihi Magashi, and the Nigerian Air Force.

U.S. Department of Defense leaders also attended the event.

Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa Commander, said “The Nigerian Air Force is one of our key partners that plays a critical role in furthering regional security and stability.

“This ceremony symbolizes the strength of our unique partnership and underscores the value of training and working together,” according to a statement by the U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs, United States Africa Command.

He said the Super Tucanos were the impetus for significant deepening of training and professional relationships, and that precision targeting, air-to-ground integration, and human rights training are all included in the partnership between the U.S. and Nigeria.

Gen. Harrigian said the aircraft would assist the Nigerian Air Force in their fight against violent extremist organizations including the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Nigeria purchased the A-29s through the Foreign Military Sales program, which follows the Department of Defense’s ‘Total Package Approach’ model and includes spare parts for several years of operation, contract logistic support, munitions, and a multi-year construction project to improve Kainji Air Base infrastructure.

The total sale is valued at almost $500 million, making it the largest FMS program in sub-Saharan Africa.

Harrigian and U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, spoke to media about how this platform will help improve Nigerian Air Force capabilities, as well as increase training and integration opportunities between Nigerian and U.S. troops.

“The A-29 is a prime tool to help Nigeria combat violent extremism and is vital to sustained deterrence,” Harrigian said. “The total package deal—aircrew and maintainer training, precision-guided weapon delivery, and more—highlights our enduring partnership with the Nigerian Air Force and our commitment to enabling their successes where we can,” he said.

A total of 64 pilots and maintainers from the Nigerian Air Force were trained to U.S. standards with the U.S. Air Force’s 81st Fighter Squadron at the Moody Air Base in Georgia, USA.

The training also emphasized the Law of Armed Conflict and civilian casualty mitigation, which are fundamental principles of the Nigerian military’s professional education and training.

As part of the program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing $36.1m in infrastructure support to the A-29s’ home base, Kainji Air Base, including a covered magazines and aircraft sunshades, a new airfield hot cargo pad, perimeter and security fencing, airfield lights, and various airfield apron, parking, hangar, and entry control point enhancements.

The infrastructure package also includes a flight annex wing building for simulator training as well as munitions assembly and storage and small arms storage. USACE has also stationed a project engineer at Kainji to provide ongoing maintenance and assistance.

The Super Tucano induction ceremony is the latest of multiple significant engagements between U.S. Africa Command, its components, and Nigerian counterparts.

Other recent engagements include a visit by the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in August 2021 and U.S. Army Special Forces training with the Nigeria Navy Special Boat Service in July 2021.

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, visited Nigeria in February 2021, where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Defense Magashi, and Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Leo Irabor.