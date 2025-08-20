Peter Rufai: PFAN reveals date for lying-in-state, burial

The Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria has announced plans for the final home journey of late legendary Nigeria’s goalkeeper Peter Rufai.

According to the statement by PFAN and signed by its Secretary General, Edema Fuludu, the remains of the former Super Eagles goal keeper would be lying in state at the Onikan Stadium on Friday August 22nd, 2025.

The events which are being organized in conjunction with the Lagos Legends Club and with the support of the Lagos State Sports Commission, include a valedictory football match in his honour, after the funeral church service.

Also Read

Guests, fans and members of the football community, are expected to be at Onikan Stadium, Lagos by 8am while the interment follows immediately at the Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos.

Post Views: 13