The member representing Oboku/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Hon. Wole Oke, on Sunday assured that the 9th National Assembly would do everything humanly possible to deliver the much needed dividends of democracy to Nigerians in the new year.

Oke, who is the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, gave the assurance in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

The lawmaker, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, stated that his position was based on the significant successes recorded at the Chambers of the National Assembly since its inauguration, especially the early passage of the 2020 budget, which had already been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He attributed the achievements recorded in both chambers so far to the harmonious working relationship among the lawmakers as well as that of the legislature and the executive arms of government, adding that it was the first of its kind in the anal of democracy in the country.

—