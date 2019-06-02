Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th session of the National Assembly, the candidacies of Senator Ahmed Lawan, representing Yobe North Senatorial District, and Senator-elect, Dr. Orji Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, for the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President have received a boost following the adoption of the candidates by a group under the auspices of Progressive Youths.

According to the Leader of the group, Comrade Eke James, the duo of Lawan and Kalu, have the capacity to steer the affairs of the Red Chamber.

While acknowledging the antecedents of Lawan and Kalu in the political space, the group urged returning senators and senators-elect to support the duo of Lawan and Kalu for the sake of building a robust leadership in the National Assembly.

Addressing a cross-section of journalists in Abuja on Sunday, James commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress on their preferred candidates for principal positions in the national assembly.

He said: “As we await the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, we must mobilise support for people who have the capacity to lead the affairs of the Red Chamber.

“The duo of Lawan and Kalu will do a good job as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

“The National Assembly must work harmoniously with other arms of government in building a prosperous Nigeria.

“The preferred candidates have the political dexterity and leadership acumen to steer the affairs of the National Assembly.

“Let us bury political affiliation for the sake of national progress.

“With Lawan and Kalu, there will be a healthy relationship between the National Assembly and other stakeholders.

“We must place the collective interest of Nigerians above selfish ambitions.

“Nigeria will witness monumental strides under the leadership of the 9th National Assembly.”

The group, while applauding the duo of Lawan and Kalu for their patriotism, selflessness and inclusiveness, urged Nigerians to be steadfast and law-abiding, noting that the country will overcome its challenges in no distant time.