Ahead of Tuesday’s (today) 9th National Assembly’s election of its Principal Officers, the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has arrived the assembly complex.

Oshiomhole, who arrived at about 9:27am, was led into the Senate chamber where majority of the senators-elect were already seated.

The News Agency of Nigeria observed that the Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, also led APC governors into the Red Chamber at about 9:33am.

Some of the APC governors in company of Fayemi included those of Nasarawa, Kwara, Kebbi, Ekiti, Kano, Katsina, Plateau, Osun, Kogi and Lagos States.

The immediate-past Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also walked into the Senate chamber at about 9:45am as well as the immediate-past Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Other dignitaries at the complex were former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara; and former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, among others.

NAN reports that unaccredited National Assembly staff and visitors were not allowed into the complex.

NAN.