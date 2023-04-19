9th AMVCA Nominations: How your favourite nominees reacted

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is one of Africa’s most prestigious award ceremonies, celebrating outstanding achievements in the African film and television industry.

As the nominations for the AMVCA rolled in, several actors, actresses, directors, designers, editors, makeup artists and content creators took to social media to express their excitement and gratitude for being recognised for their hard work and talent.

Here are some of the reactions from this year’s nominees:

Tobi Bakre took to Twitter to express his appreciation, saying: “Thank you @africamagictv @DStvNg for the nomination in the category ‘Best Actor in a Drama/TV Series.” He went on to express his admiration for the other actors in the category, stating: “E dey sweet me make I no lie.” Bakre also gave a shout-out to his fans, acknowledging their constant support over the years: “Big shout out to all of you. Years counting now, and the support is still massive.”

Scarlet Gomez, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the Showmax original TV series, Wura, took to Instagram to express her overwhelming emotions. She exclaimed: “How do I even begin? Where do I starttttttt??? You see GOD EHNNNNN!!!! This shock plenty ooo.” She went on to thank Rogers Ofime, Ric Osai and the entire production, cast and crew of #WuraShowmax, acknowledging their contributions to this success. She gave a special shout-out to her fans for watching Wura: “We are just getting started. HARD WORK PAYS OFF!!!! Don’t let them tell you otherwise!!!”

Daniel Etim Effiong, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the movie KOFA, took to Instagram to share his emotions. He wrote: “KOFA what a journey!!!” He also expressed his gratitude to Jude Idada, the producer, for believing in him and inspiring him to become the person he is today. Daniel then turned to his online family, urging them to vote. He said: “Now it’s unto you my wonderful online family…let’s go vote!!!”

Elozonam, popular online social content creator, also received a nomination at the AMVCA. He expressed his joy on Instagram and gave a shout-out to Kie Kie for bringing energy to the piece (Back From The Future) that led to his nomination. He also congratulated everyone else who was nominated in his category, acknowledging their talent. Elozonam was nominated for Best Online Social Content Creator. In his Instagram post, he wrote: So we got nominated!!!!! Shout out to Kie Kie who brought the energy to this piece. Edakun……go and vote! Congrats to everyone who got nominated in this category!!!!”

Toolz, whose podcast show: “Offair Show,” was nominated for the Best Unscripted Original category at the AMVCA, took to Twitter to express her overwhelming excitement. She wrote: “Oh my goodness!!! Offairshow has been nominated for #AMVCA in the Best Unscripted Original category. Thank you to our #OffAirGang and the incredible team behind #OffAirShowWithGbemiandToolz for getting us here!” Her gratitude and appreciation for her team and fans were evident in her enthusiastic tweet.

Ini Dima Okojie, a renowned actress known for her incredible performances, couldn’t contain her emotions when she received her first-ever AMVCA nomination for her portrayal of the character Ramat in the Showmax TV series, Flawsome, as she took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers. Having been in the industry for nine years, she acknowledged the hard work and dedication she has put into her craft. Her caption read: “My very first AMVCA nomination!!! It’s been 9 beautiful years of grinding and giving my best to a job I’m absolutely passionate about. God is Good. Thank you, guys, for always supporting your girl. I still can’t believe I’m nominated, y’all.”

Chidi Mokeme, a popular actor in the African film industry, also expressed his excitement on social media. He congratulated his colleagues who were nominated in various categories, including best actor, best actress, best director, best cinematographer, best makeup artist, best art director, best soundtrack, best sound editor, best lighting designer, and best costume designer. Chidi Mokeme was nominated for Best Actor in a drama movie/TV Series. In his Instagram post, he wrote: “Congratulations To The SHANTY TOWN FAMILY!!!”

Voting is now open. Find the full list of nominees here and stay tuned for the highly anticipated AMVCA awards ceremony, where the winners will be revealed.