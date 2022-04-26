9mobile trains journalists on content optimisation, marketing

9mobile says it has trained journalists on content optimisation and marketing in continuation of its efforts at supporting media professionals in Nigeria.

The Public Relations Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, made this known in a statement she issued on Monday in Lagos.

Amanfo noted that the workshop, which was the fifth of its kind, was themed: “Publishing: Monetising Your Digital Content.”

She added that the training was aimed at helping participants to stay relevant in this digital age.

She said that 9mobile would not relent in its efforts at providing all the necessary support required for journalists to be more efficient on their jobs in order to remain relevant in the ever-dynamic media ecosystem.

She said: “As media professionals, online content strategy is vital to connecting better with readers.

“That is why we decided to put together the training session to equip participants with relevant insights on how to create contents to fit into the digital age in order to engage better and earn from their works.

“We strongly believe that this platform has given the participants the much-needed boost to take their destiny in their hands.”

The resource person at the workshop, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide, a digital content creator, stressed the need for content creators, particularly journalists who intended to monetise their contents online, to be thoughtful and strategic in their approaches.

She listed the key success factors to put into consideration while trying to monetise online as: choosing a niche, building an audience and creating a workable marketing strategy.

According to Olufemi-Olumide, some of the ways to monetise contents online include: creating premium content that was only accessible via subscription.

She said: “These can be achieved by creating digital products on knowledge niche and offering affiliate marketing services to software companies.

“They can also create an engaging content and building niche authority on monetisation platforms like YouTube, Tik-Tok, etc, offering advertising services on social media platforms and directly translating content into product form.”