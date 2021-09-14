9mobile speaks on reported designation of its Director as UAE terror financier

9mobile Nigeria has reacted to the insinuation that its Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, was the same as Abdulrrahman Ado Musa, who was on Tuesday named alongside five other Nigerians on the terror financiers list of the United Arab Emirates.

The telecommunications outfit reacted to the development in a statement by its Management on Tuesday.

Six Nigerians, including Abdurrahaman Ado Musa, were included on the list said to have been ratified by the Emirate Federal Capital.

In the statement on Tuesday, 9mobile said: “We, however, wish to clarify that the so-named individual is not 9mobile’s Executive Director, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado. The resemblance in names is purely coincidental, and our Director does not bear ‘Musa’.

“Our Director, Abdulrahman Ado, is a respectable law-abiding Nigerian. He served the country diligently in public service for over three decades before transferring his services to the private sector.

“He served in various capacities and was Pioneer Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and Executive Commissioner, Licensing and Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission.

“As a law-abiding company that believes in the greatness of Nigeria, and the well-being of all its citizens, 9mobile would never accommodate any undesirable element within its management and staff.

“We urge the general public to kindly disregard the mistaken identify media reports making the rounds.”