9mobile speaks on report of plans to shut down

9mobile has reacted to reports that it was planning to shut down operations in Nigeria.

The reaction of the management of the telecommunications firm was contained in a statement it issued to the media on Friday.

The management said in the statement: “9mobile categorically refutes the false and misleading rumours suggesting an alleged shutdown of our operations in Nigeria. These claims are entirely baseless and aimed at causing unnecessary panic among our valued subscribers.

“We understand that some customers have recently faced challenges, particularly with Mobile Number Portability (MNP), a service that enables seamless network switching.

“We want to clarify that 9mobile has never restricted customers from porting to other networks.

“We remain fully compliant with industry regulations and committed to delivering fair, transparent, and customer-focused services.

“While there have been temporary technical challenges affecting MNP, these issues have now been largely resolved.

“Some minor delays may still occur due to ongoing system optimizations, but we are actively working to ensure a smoother experience for all users.

“As a proudly Nigerian brand, we embody the resilient spirit of our people and remain steadfast in our commitment to overcoming challenges.

“We acknowledge the temporary service disruptions some customers may have experienced in different locations.

“However, we assure you that these disruptions are part of a broader transformation effort aimed at modernizing our infrastructure and improving overall service quality.

“Our ongoing investments in network upgrades and service expansion will soon yield significant improvements, ensuring reliable connectivity for individuals, businesses, and communities.

“We sincerely appreciate the patience and loyalty of our subscribers during this transition.

“While challenges exist, we are making significant progress and are confident that brighter days are ahead.

“We remain dedicated to providing exceptional service and keeping you connected to limitless opportunities.

“Thank you for your continued trust in 9mobile.”

