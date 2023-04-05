9mobile set to host 2023 Channel Partners Conference

In further affirmation of its commitment to provide business development support across its stakeholder landscape, 9mobile, Nigeria’s Innovative and customer-friendly telecommunications company, is set to host the 2023 edition of its annual Channel Partners Conference.

The Channel Partners Conference is to celebrate partners for their firm commitment and loyalty over the years.

This year’s Conference, themed: “Re-engage to Succeed,” emphasises the significance of sustainable stakeholder relations with 9mobile’s trade partners and looks at the strategies behind the telco brand’s strong resurgence in the market.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, the Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, restated the importance of collaboration, knowledge sharing, and corporate revival in business relationships.

Peschel said: “The Channel Partner Conference is 9mobile’s bespoke interactive initiative where we provide support to our trade partners and train our dealers in contemporary business upscaling models, strategies on how best to structure their business, optimize their financial base and strengthen relationship management because, as they grow, our business grows too.”

The Channel Partners Conference is positioned to align with 9mobile’s mandate to consistently bring value to its customers and stakeholders, who have been at the heart of its operation, through innovative products and excellent service delivery with the provision of industry-tailored infrastructure for expansion, that matches consumer demands and resonates with customers’ journeys and experience.

The Conference is one of the sustainable initiatives put in place by 9mobile to interface directly with customers, share business insights on creative innovations, recognise the enterprise stewardship of its dealers, reward best-performing partners across its business segments and touch points; as well celebrate the achievements of the past year with tactical projections for the year ahead.