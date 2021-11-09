9mobile rewards customers for service disruption

Customer-centric telecommunication company, 9mobile, has rewarded its subscribers with free airtime and data as compensation for the outage witnessed over the weekend.

This was disclosed by the telecommunications service provider in a statement it issued on Tuesday over the outage.

Customers of the company have equally confirmed receiving the reward.

Commenting on the outage, Acting Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, apologised to customers and disclosed that it was caused by fibre cuts, which its engineers worked to fix over the weekend.

Peschel said: “We apologise to all our customers that were affected by the weekend’s service outage.

“Excellence has always been the gold standard of our operations.

“To ensure that we fully restored services, our engineers worked throughout the weekend to address the issues.

“We reassure our stakeholders that we will not relent in providing excellent connectivity that enables you to do all you want to do.”