9mobile launches ‘The Hack’ to groom entrepreneurs, SMEs

Leading innovative and youth-centric telecommunications company, 9mobile, is set to hold the first edition of its mentorship program, ‘The Hack’ for young entrepreneurs desirous of scaling their businesses.

The Hack seeks to create a platform to support and promote entrepreneurs in the SME space. It is a one-day physical event and will hold on Friday, June 17th, at The Zone Tech Gbagada, Lagos, by 10 am.

It is a business and networking mentorship program facilitated by a business expert who will share business ideas with participants and groom them to scale their businesses.

The Hack aims to solve specific challenges that entrepreneurs face, with a broad focus on the limitless possibilities in the SME sector. The seminar will help entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and overcome challenges.

Commenting on the initiative, Director of Marketing Communications, 9mobile, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed said it was another of its interventions in developing the SME space by empowering entrepreneurs with knowledge and skills.

“There are lots of entrepreneurs managing small and medium enterprises in the country, and we want to support them by providing a platform for those who are eager to grow their businesses to network, and learn strategies and hacks that they can apply to their daily hustle and convert to sales,” she said.

Mohammed added that as an enabler of individuals and enterprises, 9mobile remains committed to entrepreneurs, start-ups and MSMEs, and would not relent in supporting their dreams and aspirations.

“We are excited about kicking off the first edition of the Hack because we know that there are a lot of talented entrepreneurs in Nigeria. This platform will help them unleash their capabilities and potentials,” she said.

The Hack is open to all network subscribers who have a registered business with CAC and are between 18 – 45 years. Interested participants can register at https://9mobile.com.ng/the-hack-seminar/