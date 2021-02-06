9mobile, a telecommunication company, on Saturday said it has launched its 4G Long-Term Evolution network in the city of Ilorin, Kwara State.

9mobile made this known in a statement in Lagos.

It said the latest addition to the expanding 4G coverage would make it possible for Nigerians in Ilorin to join a growing number of its customers across the country already enjoying fast and reliable 4G connectivity for their smartphones.

According to it, with this development, 9mobile’s 4G LTE would power digital experience in Ilorin and accelerate Nigeria’s broadband penetration target.

9mobile’s Chief Commercial Officer, Stjepan Udovicic, said: “The company is working hard to empower Nigerians with world-class data services and also assist in closing the digital divide.

“We are excited to add the historic city of Ilorin to the growing list of cities already enjoying our 4G LTE network.”

Udovicic also urged subscribers to take advantage of their special value data offers and enjoy the newly launched 4G service by subscribing to one of 9mobile’s offers.

He said the offers included 2GB plus free social media at N500, valid for three days, 7GB plus free social at N1,500 valid for seven days, and 3.5GB free data for streaming for the first seven days upon purchasing data plans of N1,000 and above.

Udovicic said 9mobile would continue to show commitment by expanding its 4G coverage to more cities nationwide.

He said: “As a tech-driven company, we will expand access to improved digital services and continue to do so in more areas very soon.

“It is our priority to bring 4G services to as many Nigerian cities as possible, and do so as soon as possible.

“With the launch of the 9mobile 4G service in Ilorin, subscribers and residents of the city can now enjoy optimised wireless high-speed 4G experience, opening a new chapter of possibilities for productivity and development in the city.”