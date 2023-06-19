9mobile excites customers with special roaming offer for hajj pilgrimage  

Innovative and customer-centric telecommunication network, 9mobile, has rolled out a special hajj roaming offer for Nigerian pilgrims so that they can enjoy an affordable roaming experience for voice calls, SMS, and data while on pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj Special roaming offer, which is available till August 31, 2023, will enable 9mobile customers to enjoy massive, discounted charges on calls, data, and SMS transactions with an extra value of free incoming calls when roaming in Saudi Arabia (on the Zain network) during the Hajj period.

With the offer, voice calls (within Saudi Arabia & back to Nigeria) will cost as low N60 per minute tariff; SMS (within Saudi Arabia & back to Nigeria) will only cost N30 per SMS, and data will cost 5kobo per kilobyte (N0.005k/kb). The offer also grants free incoming calls of 200 Mins upon one-off or cumulative recharge of N5000.

Commenting on the special offer, Director of Product Innovation & Business Development at 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo said, “The Hajj offer was launched so that 9mobile customers who are performing this year’s Hajj can stay connected with their families, friends, and loved ones at pocket-friendly rates and avoid the hassles of acquiring a local SIM card for their short stay in the Holy Kingdom. The offer allows our esteemed customers to make calls to Nigeria and within Saudi Arabia, send text messages and browse the internet with their 9mobile SIMs at very affordable rates, with the added benefit of receiving calls from Nigeria free of charge. Customers must ensure that they roam on Zain, Saudi Arabia to enjoy these special roaming benefits.”

He reiterated 9mobile’s brand value of Quality, Innovation, and Customer-centricity as key to its service delivery, saying, “At 9mobile, we will continue to maintain our commitment to be there for our customers by keeping them seamlessly in touch with their loved ones via wholesome service delivery embedded in qualitative and innovative products and service offerings everywhere”.

9mobile continues to provide more value to its customers with new and exciting offers, which allows them to do more without incurring extra costs. This has been underscored by the telco’s recent massive investment in network modernization and upgrades, and the installation of new telecom sites to further boost service delivery, enhance the network experience, and to optimize market competitiveness.