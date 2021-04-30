9mobile telecommunication company has announced the recommencement of Subscriber Identity Module cards activation at its Experiences Centres across Nigeria.

The operator’s move is the first by any Nigerian telecommunication company after the ban on activation of new SIM cards was lifted by the Federal Government last week.

In a statement on Thursday, Stjepan Udovicic, Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, said that restarting the activation of SIM cards was because it remained committed to the welfare of customers.

Udovicic said: “At 9mobile, our customers’ interest remains our priority. We know several people were affected when the ban was announced and they had been looking forward to its lifting.

“So, we deemed it expedient to start immediately for our customers’ sakes.”

He added that 9mobile had been prepared for the recommencement of SIM cards activation and that customers only needed to visit its Experience Centre to do so.

He noted that SIM registration and activation services could also be accessed in 9mobile Experience Centres on the link https://9mobile.com.ng/nin

Udovicic added: “As it stands now, we are the first telecommunication company to restart activating SIM cards in our Experience Centres, and that attests to our preparedness.

“Customers only need to walk into our stores and we will activate their SIM cards.

“Quality and efficiency are the gold standards of our operation, hence our decision.”

He maintained that the company continued to transform lives with its consistent innovation, rolling out solutions that enabled Nigerians to achieve their full potential since entering the Nigerian market.

He said: “9mobile recently enabled its customers to register effortlessly, physically and free of charge for their National Identification Numbers (NIN) and link them to their SIMs in its Experience Centres.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, had banned SIM cards’ activation in December 2020.