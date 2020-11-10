A total of 99 golfers are expected to take part at the inaugural DStv Premium Golf Day scheduled to be held at the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos on Saturday, organisers have disclosed.

The 99 were selected from over 500 golfers, who registered for the event, which will follow the stroke play format.

According to the organisers, Flykite Productions, the number of participants was pruned in accordance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Also, in line with the safety protocols, the best 50 golfers will be hosted to a cocktail at the end of the event.

Ikeja Golf Club captain, Oladimeji Durojaiye, expressed delight at the huge interest shown by golfers and commended the sponsors, DStv, for partnering with club.

Other prominent members of the club involved in the organization of the event include Akin Areola, Chairman, Managing Committee; Jide Oreagba, Tournament Director; Biyi Fetuga; and Omini Ofem, who are in charge of registration.

The first prize at the event is a business class ticket to Dubai for a weekend stay at a five-star hotel, while the second prize is a business class ticket to Rwanda for a weekend stay at five-star hotel.

The third prize is a weekend stay at a five-star hotel in Lagos, with the prize for the longest drive a 55-inch television set.

Giving reasons for DStv’s sponsorship of the event, Martin Mabutho, Chief Costumer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, said the sport is one that enjoys considerable followership by DStv Premium subscribers, who have access to the most prestigious golf tournaments via a dedicated channel.

Mabutho said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us because we understand that golf tournaments are some of the most important games for our DStv Premium subscribers, hence this sponsorship.

“So, we’re excited to be a part of this, with Ikeja Golf Club, and are hopeful that this will further consolidate our relationship with our Premium subscribers and those that play and enjoy the game.”