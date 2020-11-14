The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has expressed delight in the administration of President Muhamadu Buhari.

He made this statement at the passing out parade for pioneer Special Constables from Zamfara State at Police College, Kaduna on November 13, 2020

Dingyadi said a total number of 9,694 special constabularies are graduating in 13 other different training centres across the country simultaneously, who have been trained in Basic Police Duties, Concept of the Rule of Law, Police Community Relations, Intelligence Gathering, Neighbourhood Policing, Basic Knowledge of Human Rights and Consequence of abuse of office in a democratic setting, amongst others and are ready to be deployed to their various communities to bring Police activities closer to the people.

He said: “What we are witnessing today forms the nucleus of community policing initiative and the reform agenda of Mr. President.”

While affirming the justification of the establishment of Ministry of Police Affairs, he said community policing in Nigeria was one of the dynamic innovations aimed at bringing policing closer to the people through their participation to effectively curb crime and criminality.

He said further that the knowledge they have acquired on the need for respect of human rights in a democratic setting will be of immense benefit in the discharge of their duties to forestall such infractions, which led to recent #EndSARS protest in the country.

Dingyadi appreciated the efforts of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and his Management team, State Governors, Local Government Chairmen, Community Leaders and other Stakeholders who worked collectively to achieve the feet.

Speaking earlier, the Commandant, Police College Kaduna, Commissioner of Police Abdulkarim Dauda, said the passing out of the special constabulary at the Police College was historic and implored them to operate professionally, gallantly, courageously and live above board in the discharge of their responsibilities, while shunning all forms of corruption and its tendencies.

Dauda thanked the Dingyadi and Adamu for giving him and the Institution the opportunity to train the special constabulary.