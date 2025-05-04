942 explosive heading to Zamfara intercepted by NDLEA + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted 942 explosives heading to Zamfara State.

The Eagle Online recalls that Zamfara State is a hotbed of the operations of bandits and illegal miners who use explosives for their operations.

According to available information on Sunday, the operatives of the NDLEA on patrol along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway intercepted the explosives in a commercial vehicle on May 3, 2025.

The vehicle was reported to be coming from Nasarawa State and heading to Zamfara State when it was intercepted.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 942 explosives concealed in a sack and the subsequent arrest of a 30-year-old suspect, Nura Sani Muhammad, alias Nura Hariji.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), has directed that the suspect and exhibits be transferred to the appropriate security agency for further action.

Five members of a syndicate led by Aminu Musa, aka Kadagi, were on April 30, 2025 arrested by NDLEA operatives at Dangoro Market, Kano with 50 blocks of skunk weighing 21.6kg recovered from them.

In Edo State, operatives acting on intelligence on May 1 intercepted at Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government area a white Toyota bus conveying assorted opioids from Onitsha, Anambra State, heading to Auchi.

Recovered from the vehicle were 314,020 pills of tramadol, rophynol, diazepam, exol5; 638 bottles of codeine syrup; and 200 ampoules of pentazocine injection, while a suspect,

Dare Adeyemo, was taken into custody.

A Mazda commercial bus, marked: XA343TSE, was equally intercepted at Agu-Awka Junction, Awka, Anambra State by NDLEA operatives on April 30, with 50,400 capsules of tramadol, 500 tablets of co-codamol and 300 ampoules of pentazocine injection recovered and a suspect, Chinedu Eneh, arrested.

In Niger State, NDLEA officers on patrol along Kontagora-Mokwa Road on May 3, 2025 intercepted a Mitsubishi canter truck, marked: RBH 104 ZY.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 5,500 capsules of tramadol and 2,300 ampoules of pentazocine injection as well as the arrest of a suspect Yusuf Abubakar, 30.

