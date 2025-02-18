94-year-old man registers for 2025 UTME

94-year-old man, Adedapo Idowu, has registered for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Idowu’s story was featured in the latest bulletin of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, where he expressed excitement about finally pursuing tertiary education.

“I can now attain my dream at an advanced age,” he said.

He described the UTME registration process as smooth and efficient, commending JAMB for integrating the National Identity Number, which he believed has eliminated discrimination against the elderly, underprivileged, and people with disabilities.

“The registration staff gave me a sense of belonging through the warm reception at the registration venue,” he noted.

Encouraging JAMB to maintain its seamless registration system, he expressed confidence in taking the examination and achieving success.

He also advised other candidates to embrace professionalism and contentment in their academic journey.

The 2025 UTME registration commenced on January 31, and according to JAMB, over 700,000 candidates have already registered, including 11,000 underage applicants.

