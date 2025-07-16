939 suspects arrested across Ebonyi in six months — Police command

The Ebonyi State Police Command has announced that its operatives arrested a total of 939 suspects for various crimes across the state between January and June 2025.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Joshua Ukandu, disclosed this during a media briefing at the command headquarters in Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to him, 887 of the suspects were male while 52 were female, adding that no minors were among those arrested.

Ukandu said the arrests were made during regular patrol operations across the 13 local government areas of the state.

“The offences committed range from minor to major crimes such as murder, suicide, rape, grievous harm, child stealing, cultism, robbery, and housebreaking,” he stated.

He added that several of the suspects have already been charged to court for crimes including kidnapping, burglary, false pretence, stealing, arson, unlawful possession of firearms, forgery, breach of public peace, and trafficking in illicit drugs.

The spokesperson praised the support of the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, for the Command’s crime-fighting efforts.

He also commended the collaboration with other security agencies, which he said has been instrumental in maintaining peace and stability in the state.

“Despite facing several challenges, our personnel have remained resilient in ensuring that law and order are upheld in the state,” Ukandu added.

He assured residents that the police will continue to intensify efforts to reduce crime and protect lives and property across Ebonyi.

