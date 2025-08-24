90 parcels of Loud hidden in kitchen wares imported from US intercepted by NDLEA + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted not less than 90 parcels of Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 48.6kg, imported from the United States of America and concealed in three cartons of kitchen sink.

They were intercepted at a courier company in Lagos on August 19, 2025 by officers of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI).

The development was confirmed by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

Babafemi confirmed this via a statement he issued to newsmen.

