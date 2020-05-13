The Yobe State Government said on Tuesday that approximately 90 per cent of the reported mysterious deaths in the state did not have symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammed Gana, who is also the Vice Chairman of COVID-19 Prevention and Control committee, disclosed this in Damaturu while briefing newsmen.

Gana said the deaths were investigated for five weeks, beginning from the last week of April to the second week of May.

He said: “We actually noticed there were about 471 deaths that were reported within the period.

“96 per cent of those that died had no travel history outside the state and approximately 90 per cent of the cases did not have symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19.”

He added that 16 people related to some of the 471 deceased persons were investigated and referred to a facility and only three of the 16 were found to be coronavirus positive.

Earlier in his remarks, the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Idi Gubana, who is also the Chairman of the committee, praised Governor Mai Mala Buni for giving the committee all necessary support and cooperation.

Gubana also appreciated the members of the committee for being firm in curtailing the spread of the virus in the state.

He also praised the Federal Government, North East Development Commission and Victims Support Fund for providing palliatives to the state.

Gubana appealed to the people of the state to continue to adhere to medical guidelines.