9 Brigade wins 81 Division’s inter-Brigade competition

The 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army has emerged champions of the inter-Brigade proficiency competition of the 81 Division with 340 points and trophies in weapons handling, physical fitness, obstacle crossing and combat swimming.

The General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, confirmed this in a statement.

Fejokwu said the competition was aimed at improving leadership skills, professional competence and preparing officers for higher responsibilities.

The week-long exercise, held from August 9 to 12, was hosted by 9 Brigade NA on behalf of the 81 Division NA.

He said 45 Engineers Brigade/243 Battalion came second with 300 points, while 81 Division Garrison and 35 Artillery Brigade came third and fourth with 280 and 200 points, respectively.

He said: “The competition is intended to prepare the officers for battle readiness, in view of the present security challenges confronting the country.

“I congratulate the overall winners and urge others to work harder for the next edition of the competition.”

The GOC explained that the contingents at the competition comprised officers between the ranks of Second Lieutenant and Majors, drawn from the various formations under the 81 Division NA.

He added that the formations were merged into four groups: 9 Brigade, 35 Artillery Brigade, 45 Engineers Brigade/243 Battalion and 81 Division Garrison, with each group presenting a contingent of 25 officers.

“The training activities competed for by the four groups included Skills at Arms and Shooting, Physical Fitness/Obstacle Crossing, Map Reading/Communication Skills and Combat Swimming,” Fejokwu said.

The GOC also used the occasion to commission five Nissan pick-up patrol vehicles donated to Operation MESA by the Lagos State Government.

He also commissioned the utility bus of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association recently refurbished by the Commander, 9 Brigade, Brigadier General Mayirenso Saraso.

Fejokwu thanked the Lagos State Government and enjoined the benefiting units, which included 149 Battalion, Ojo; 174 Battalion, Ikorodu; 243 Battalion, Badagry; and 9 Brigade, Ikeja, to put the vehicles to good use.