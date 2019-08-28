The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has said that there is no evidence that Process and Industrial Developments Limited, the firm that obtained a $9.6 billion judgement debt against Nigeria brought a Cent into the country for the contract for which it is making claims.

Emefiele disclosed this on Tuesday at a media briefing in Abuja.

The briefing, organised by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also had in attendance the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The CBN Governor said the claim by P&ID that it spent $40 million on the botched contract was not correct.

He said: “We have heard that the contractors in this case claimed that they spent $40 million on the project.

“On our part in CBN, we know that as a foreign company, if you are investing in a contract or project in Nigeria, there are various options that you adopt.

“If you are bringing in machines into the country to execute a contract, you must fill certain forms and pay some money through the CBN.

“We have gone through our records but we do not have any information to show that the company brought in one cent into the country for the purported project.

“We have accordingly written to the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) and other agencies investigating the case.

“Time has come that Nigerians should rise against those who claim to do business in Nigeria without investing a penny in the country but all with an intention to defraud the country.

“The money they are plotting to take belongs to all of us.”