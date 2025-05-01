9.5ft tall African spinach discovered in Ekiti State

A remarkable discovery has placed Ikoro-Ekiti in Eso-Obe Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State in the global spotlight as a 9.5-foot-tall African spinach, locally known as Efo Tete, was found still growing and yet to produce seeds.

The discovery, which may represent the tallest African spinach ever recorded, was made in the compound of Pa Lawrence Ajolokan.

The notification of this extraordinary finding was sent at 3:30am to the Director General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Wale Ojo-Lanre, by veteran journalist and Ikoro community leader, Lester Olaifa, who initially noticed the unusual height and thickness of the plant while visiting Pa Ajolokan’s farm.

Upon receiving the report, Ojo-Lanre swiftly informed the Chairman of Eso-Obe LCDA, Hon. Bankole Ayeni, who confirmed the information and extended an invitation to the Bureau for verification.

By 11am, Ojo-Lanre led a high-powered team from the Bureau, which included Assistant Director of Tourism, Olaoluwa Jinadu; Bolarinwa Oselusi; and Esther Aikopokpodion, to Ikoro-Ekiti.

The team was received at the Eso-Obe LCDA office by officials who briefed them on the discovery and other tourism potentials of the area before leading the delegation to the residence of Pa Ajolokan.

In an emotional narrative, Pa Ajolokan recounted how he planted the seed in June 2024 and had harvested parts of the plant previously, but had consistently avoided one particular stalk due to a strange instinct that “something” told him not to weed or harvest it.

Left untouched, the spinach kept growing to its current impressive height of 9.5 feet, and it is still growing with no visible fruiting yet.

Pa Ajolokan admitted he hadn’t realised the plant’s uniqueness until a LCDA official, M. Olaifa, drew his attention to its unusual stature during his recent visit.

Since the news broke, Olaifa has been inundated with inquiries from across Nigeria and abroad, as botanists, agriculturalists, and curious minds express interest in the anomaly.

In a swift response to preserve the plant, Hon. Bankole Ayeni immediately put protective measures in place.

The development has sparked interest from both tourism and agricultural sectors as the spinach might surpass the last tallest known African Spinach recorded at 8.3 feet in Benue State in 2018.

Reacting to the discovery, the Olukoro of Ikoro-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Adeleye, expressed gratitude to Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the prompt dispatch of the Bureau of Tourism Development team.

Adeleye described Iloro as an ancient town with rich heritage, noting that it was the first town in the old Ondo, Osun, and Oyo provinces to construct a one-storey building covered with corrugated roofing sheets.

Oba Adeleye also commended Ojo-Lanre for his exceptional leadership and consistent promotion of Ekiti’s tourism assets.

In his remarks, Ojo-Lanre praised M. Ayeni and Olaifa for their vigilance and prompt communication, stressing that such unique agricultural and cultural discoveries are vital to repositioning Ekiti State as a notable tourism and research destination.

“This isn’t just a plant,” Ojo-Lanre noted: “It’s a potential world record holder, a scientific curiosity, and a tourism gem all wrapped in one.”

The Bureau of Tourism Development has commenced documentation and consultation with agricultural experts to understand the possible causes of the unusual growth and to explore preservation and exhibition options

