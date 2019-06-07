On Thursday at the Valedictory Session for the 8th Senate, two books detailing the achievements of the 8th Senate in particular and the National Assembly as a whole were launched and distributed to legislators.

Entitled: “Legislative Legacy: 8th Senate on Record” and “Masterplan: The Economic Reform Agenda of the 8th National Assembly,” both books highlight the impact of the work of the legislature between 2015 and 2019.

“‘Legislative Legacy: 8th Senate on Record’ sets out the indisputable facts of the achievements of the upper chamber in rich and absorbing detail, so that Nigerians can read and see for themselves what was done on their behalf,” Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said in the Foreword of the achievements book.

Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, former President of the Senate and Chairman of the 8th National Assembly, in the Foreword of the economic priority book said: “‘Masterplan’ is a book about legislative solutions, it is also a book about setting institutional goals and actualizing them to safeguard the interests of the Nigerian people.

“‘Masterplan’ is a valuable record of the priority bills and the process of their creation. The book answers the oft-posed question: ‘What did Nigerian legislators do for the country in the 8th National Assembly?’”

Read LEGISLATIVE LEGACY now: docdro.id/kjpFCre

Read MASTERPLAN now: https://docdro.id/xubVjW3