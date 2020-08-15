RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Eighth Day Fidau Prayer for the father of former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Tribune Chapel, Chief Tunde Busari, Alhaji Akande Busari, holds on Sunday tomorrow in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

In a release issued by the family, the prayer commences at 11am, to be rounded off at 1pm, after which reception follows.

Aged 110, the Imam of Odofin Compound Mosque passed away on August 9, 2020 in Osogbo and was buried same day according to Islamic rite.

He is survived by a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria, Alhaji Olayiwola Busari, and other children, including grand and great grandchildren.

“We are already missing him for what he symbolised to us and humanity as a whole. He lived for family bond as a bridge-builder,” the release stated.