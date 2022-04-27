8th AMVCA: Viewers urged to vote for their favourite Nollywood act

Viewers have been told that they still have opportunity to vote for their favourite Nollywood acts in the 8th edition of the AMVCAs.

Recall that the organizers announced that winners in ten categories will be decided through public voting which started on the 19th of March 2022 and will end on the 29th of April 2022.

Categories open for public voting include Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series); Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series); Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series); Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series); Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series); Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series); Best Short Film or Online Video, Best Online Social Content Creator, Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series, Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series.

The Best Online Social Content Creator has caused debates on who is the most deserving. Entries in this category include Multi Personality Disorder – Mr Macaroni, Nollywood Epic Love Story 1 & 2 (Parody) – Tee Kuro, Kayamata – Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Funny – Oga Sabinus, Road Rage – Taaooma, Of Line and Layers – Jacqueline Suowari, First Date-Mummy’s Boy – Edem Victor, and Affiah-De Ja Vu – Elozonam Ogbolu.

Another category creating a buzz on social media is the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series. These drama series, which are new entries in this category, have held viewers spellbound for weeks and have put many in a dilemma as to which is most deserving. The nominees for this category include Movement: Japa – Femi Odugbemi; Riona – James Omokwe; Unmarried – Uche Ikejimba; Dilemma – Uche Ikejimba; Venge – Tosin Igho and Rogba Arimoro; Eve – Winifred Nwokedi; Enakhe – Victor Sanchez Aghahowa and Rishante – Dimbo Atiya.

You can be part of the process of making sure your favourite star/ movie or drama series wins in their category by voting. Interested voters can register on the Africa Magic website www.africamagic.tv/amvca to vote via mobile or desktop. To join the conversation and receive updates, viewers can follow Africa Magic on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Winners will be announced on the award night which will take place on Saturday, 14th May 2022, in Lagos.