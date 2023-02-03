8th Access Lagos City Marathon: 16 international refugees set for Tournament

The Chairman, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, organisers of the Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Bukola Olopade said no fewer than 16 international refugees would participate in the 8th edition of the race.

Olopade made this known Friday in his address at the World Press briefing on the marathon at Access Bank headquarters, Lagos.

Olopade noted that the Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon had grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and now gaining more international recognition, through collaborations with the International Refugee Organisation (IRO).

“The Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which was started eight years ago is now something we can all be proud of because the race is now bigger than our comprehension.

“In some international events there are collaborations with International Refugee Organisation where the refugees are made to participate in events, we are now having the same opportunity.

“About 16 refugees from countries like Syria, Congo and others will be participating in the 8th edition of the Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon tomorrow.

“This is a big leap for us to contribute our own to the world peace because I as a lawyer, I also have my hands on international humanitarian law which my daughter is studying as well.

“These refugees will be competing along with the elite runners and we can only wish them well,” he said.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Olopade further said that part of the attractions for the race would be entertainment at various spots along the race route.

“The race is good to go and it will be entertaining, Nigerians should watch out for entertainers on specific places along the race route who will be entertaining the neighbourhood.

“The entertainers will be singing and urging the runners to double their efforts during the race, it will be quite entertaining and refreshing for everyone.

“Also, there is no question about the sustainability of Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon because we have made provisions for it.

“At Nilayo Sports Management Limited, we have designed a sports business that will be transitional, by doing things according to the rules and best practices and leave the rest to God,” he said.

Top Nigerian artistes such as Omoniyi Temidayo ,also known as Zlatan, Niniola Apata are billed to provide musical entertainment during the race.