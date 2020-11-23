The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has approved the promotion of 82,779 Junior Police Officers to their next ranks.

The promotions were announced in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Monday.

The promotion of the officers, comprising 56,779 Sergeants to Inspector; 17,569 Corporal to Sergeants; and 8,431 Constables to Corporal, is part of the ongoing efforts at boosting the morale of personnel and repositioning the Force for greater efficiency, Mba said in the statement.

Those promoted also included 86 junior officers negatively impacted by the #EndSARS riots, which saw 16 get special posthumous promotion, while 70 others injured during the violence arising from the hijacking of the protests were equally specially promoted.

The IGP, while congratulating the officers, charged them to see their promotion as a mark of additional responsibility and a call to rededicate themselves to their professional calling.

Adamu enjoined them to continue to carry out their duties diligently and in conformity with best practices and respect for the rights of the citizen.

He noted that the promotion, albeit posthumously, of the officers who were killed by some #EndSARS protesters, is a symbolic gesture in recognition of the ultimate price they paid in the service of the nation.

The IGP promised to work with all relevant agencies, organs of Government and other stakeholders in driving a successful reform of the Police for improved welfare and conditions of service towards better service delivery to the people.