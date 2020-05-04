The National Bureau of Statistics says more than 82.9 million Nigerians are poor by national standards.

The NBS made this known in its report on Poverty and Inequality in Nigeria 2019, released on Monday.

It explained that the figure showed that 40.1 per cent of total population were classified as poor, adding that in other words, an average four out of 10 individuals in Nigeria had real per capita expenditures below N137,430.00 per year.

This means monthly income of an individual in this category is less than N11,500, while income per day is N38.

The report indicated that Sokoto, Taraba, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Yobe and Adamawa top the poorest states in the country.

The NBS said Sokoto State had 87.73 per cent poverty head count rate followed by Taraba State with 87.73 per cent, then Jigawa State, which has 87.02 per cent and Ebonyi State with 79.76 per cent.

It disclosed that Lagos, Delta, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Edo and Anambra States had the least in terms of poverty level.

According to the bureau, Lagos State has 4.50 per cent poverty head count rate and it is been trailed by Delta State with 6.02 per cent followed by Osun State with 8.52 per cent.

The report indicated that after Osun State, Ogun State was next with 9.32 per cent, while Oyo State has 9.83 and Edo State has 11.99 per cent as well as Anambra State with 14.78 per cent.