In recognition of their Corporate Social Responsibility role to complement the Oyo State Government’s efforts at raising education standard, the ’81 Set of the Ladigbolu Grammar School, Oyo has donated to the alma mater a skill acquisition building stocked with series of equipment, all worth N25 million.

The Set, led by its Senior Boy and Senior Girl: Lukman Alarape and Titi Adebowale, nee Olaleye, handed over the facility to the school’s Principals, while it was inaugurated by the founder of the school, Chief Moses Ogunmola, who was represented by Chief Kehinde Ogunmola.

At the inauguration of the building, which was named after its founder, Chief Moses Ogunmola, were the Principals of the Schools 1 and 2: Bunmi Akindele and O.T. Ahmed, who received the facilities on behalf of the Oyo State Government, as well as students of the school.

Waheed Abolanle, who represented the Local Inspector of Education , was also on ground with Ojo Ademola from the Teaching Service Commission.

In his remarks, Chief Ogunmola commended the organising committee members and facilitators, including: Segun Oke, Olumide Owolabi, Ebenezer Adu, Sina Raji, Dr. Sariat Adelakun, as well as contributors from across the country and in the Diaspora for their enviable gesture, noting: “These equipment and tools your Set has donated will go a long way in assisting students who want to tow the line of handwork so that when they leave school, they could find their way into technical schools or polytechnics and at the end of their vocation, they can be self employed instead of searching for white collar jobs.

“I believe this gesture is a boost to the Oyo State Government’s effort at decongesting the dense unemployment market and reduce youth restlessness in the society.”

The National President of the Old Students Association, Dr. Bisi Oke, who is also a member of the ’81 Set, said in his address on the occasion: “One of the old students of the school has facilitated the construction of a well-equipped acquisition Centre of Federal Government of Nigeria programme at our school – Ladigbolu Grammar School, Oyo.

“It is one of its types in the whole of South Western region of Nigeria.

“The centre is fully equipped with facilities to train in different positions and trades like Carpentry, Welding, Fashion Designing, Knitting and Weaving, Computer training, Barbing, Hairdressing, Painting and Spraying, Catering, Fishery, Woodwork, among others.

“It is a great opportunity for any individual, local government and other government agencies to patronise the Centre by sending staff, NDE beneficiaries, empowering the youth and others to the Centre for training and skill acquisition as means of reducing unemployment and poverty in our society.”